The NDG Food Depot is opening its doors today in a new location after an almost year-long scramble to find a new home.

Trinity Anglican Memorial Church, the depot's home since 2013, announced it was closing last December, meaning the depot needed to find a new location to serve the community.

The new space is on the corner of Somerled Avenue and Cavendish Boulevard, where development director Bonnie Soutar said they will be able to serve the community even better as it's at street level and has a brand new industrial kitchen.

"It's a beautiful bright sunny space, right at street level, so we feel really a part of things," she said.

"The church had a beautiful grounds but it was set back from the street…. Here we will be part of the community."

Soutar added that the new digs in the Fielding-Walkley neighbourhood would help the depot reach out to its target population.

"A lot of people who haven't been able to access us before are going to find us more easily," she said. "We're close to three areas that are large, dense, low-income areas."

The food depot's chef, James Barrington, right, (pictured with volunteer Fiona Caskie) says the new space's industrial kitchen is a breath of fresh air compared to the residential ovens he and the team had to cook on before. (CBC)

It'll also be much easier to prepare the 400 meals a week the depot is accustomed to in the new kitchen, said the depot's chef James Barrington.

"Our most recent home was the basement of a church, a corridor with two residential ovens," Barrington explained.

"They had to be replaced once a year because they would cave in on themselves because of all the food we were preparing."

NDG Food Depot staff was at work Monday, preparing for the new space's grand opening. (CBC)

Barrington was on hand Monday as staff worked busily at putting the finishing touches on the space, which used to be a restaurant.

Doors will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.