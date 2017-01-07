Fives families are without a home after a fire late Friday night in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The flames broke out in a three storey building close to the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Sylvia Smith Street.

Fifty firefighters had to be called to the scene to combat the flames due to the cold weather conditions.

Firefighters believe the fire was sparked by an electrical failure in the building's basement.

The fire forced a total of 12 people out of their homes and they are now being helped by the Red Cross.