21-year-old man in hospital after multiple-person brawl in NDG

A brawl between multiple people has led to the closure of Fielding Street in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls at around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, coming from the corner of Fielding and Montclair streets.

Police say they found a 21-year-old man on the ground at that intersection, with lacerations to his upper body caused by a sharp object and a blunt object.

The man is known to police.

He was transported to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The other people involved in the brawl fled south down King Edward Street by foot before police arrived.

Police are meeting with the many people who witnessed the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Fielding Street is closed between the avenues of King Edward and Walkley.