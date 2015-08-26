When musician Paul Cargnello moved back to his childhood neighbourhood as a young father himself, he had memories of concerts organized by the community organization Head & Hands at NDG Park, including one with Canadian reggae star Jah Cutta in 2008.

"Sunday in the Park had a huge influence on me. That's why I became an artist."

In the spirit of Sunday in the Park, the 6th annual NDG Arts Week is holding Samedi in the Park with a show of Hip Hop, jazz, funk and soul led by the band Kalmunity.

Gity Pour says NDG has grown more multicultural over the 20 years since she and her husband, Mo Salgooghian, started running the 70-year-old restaurant on Sherbrooke St. West. (Jeanette Kelly/CBC)

New this year as well is a first Taste of NDG. Organized by the Sherbrooke Merchant's Association, the event celebrates the wealth and variety of restaurants along Sherbrooke West.

The tasting menu at Oxford Café this week includes fruit pancakes, eggs benedict or an Elvis (pancake with peanut butter, banana and bacon, each for $5.) Owner Gity Pour says she's keeping the specials on all week hoping to meet more of the local residents.

Also new for the week, a celebration of the creativity at the NDG Art Hive, a project set up in the chalet at the park where children and adults are able to make art with the free supplies donated to the centre. The Art Hive is holding a Finissage Saturday afternoon to show off this year's projects and is hoping to announce it will be open year-round.

The week has a volunteer coordinator too. Local lawyer Michael Simkin says he's building on the overwhelming success of the first NDG Porchfest last May, where thousands of people crowded onto the porches and streets of NDG to hear local bands.

"For me personally, Porchfest showed people will come if you build it. Our goal is to highlight how much we have right here in NDG. We want to encourage the next generation to say, 'Hey, that could be me up there on that stage.'"

NDG Arts Week continues through Aug. 30 with poetry readings, live opera in the park, the NDG Art Walk, Street vibes — a night of urban arts showcasing youth from the neighbourhood — the local film festival Off the Wall and Country en ville, a celebration of country music.

Events are free. Most take place at NDG Park at the corner of Sherbrooke St. and Girouard Ave.