Swastika spotted in Parc-Ex prompts community protest

Just days after a Nazi flag was spotted flying in their neighbourhood, Parc-Extension community members and anti-racist advocates are holding a demonstration to condemn this "act of hatred."

The protest, organized by the Parc-Ex Action Squad, began outside of Parc Metro Station at 5 p.m., just across the street from where the flag was seen atop a Hutchison Street building on Wednesday.

About 50 people gathered, some holding a banner that condemned racism and hatred.

For Parc-Ex resident Monir Hossain, the flag represents a resurgence of white supremacists and Nazis.

"We think that basically they are showing their muscle to us," Hossain said. "I think that it's hate, basically."

He added that Parc-Extension is an immigrant neighbourhood, so to him, the flag represented hate against the immigrants he says are "building Canada together."

Protesters are calling for the owners of the building to reveal the name of the person living there, who they say is "using the building to promote hatred," the Facebook event reads.

"This is a festive, family-friendly and determined demonstration in opposition to racism and fascism," organizers wrote on Facebook.

The event also follows reports that one of North America's leading neo-Nazi propagandists, known online as "Zeiger," is an IT consultant living in Montreal's Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

Zeiger was described recently as the "primary publicist" of a radical U.S. group that's been linked to the murders of five people.