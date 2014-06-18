Nathalie Normandeau, a former Liberal cabinet minister who has faced a number of questions regarding illegal campaign fundraising and who has been accused of accepting lavish gifts from companies, testified at Quebec's corruption inquiry Wednesday morning.

Normandeau's name has come up frequently at the Charbonneau Commission in the past.

Star inquiry witness Lino Zambito, who was vice-president and co-owner of the now bankrupt Infrabec Construction, in the past told the inquiry that he sent Normandeau 40 red roses on her 40th birthday, as well as tickets to a Céline Dion concert and a Madonna show.

Now out of politics, Normandeau has said she was never influenced by gifts delivered by a onetime construction boss.

In April, documents were made public that showed UPAC, Quebec's anti-corruption unit, were looking for information relating to Normandeau when it secretly raided Liberal Party headquarters nearly a year ago.

And just this week, a former political attaché to Normandeau said the former municipal affairs minister used her discretionary power 32 times to push through water purification projects.

CBC Montreal reporter Salimah Shivji will be watching as Normandeau faces questioning on the stand at the Charbonneau Commission. Follow along below; mobile users, click here.