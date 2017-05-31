Nathalie Lemay, who teaches high school in Bromont, Que., spent the evening before her classes' ministerial exams writing personalized notes on the desks of each of her 45 students.

The 14- and 15-year-olds arrived to find their names scrawled on their desks with a black, dry erase marker, along with messages such as, "I believe in you" and, "Apply your strategy. You are going to get it."

The French and math teacher wanted to remind her students of their strengths as they sat down to write their secondary three tests, set by the province's Education Ministry.

"It's a very stressful moment for them. For three weeks, they are going to have to write challenging ministry exams," said the teacher at École de la Chantignole.

"We put a lot of pressure on their shoulders. I wanted to tell them that they are ready. That they are good. That I was proud of them."

She posted photos of her gesture on her Facebook page Monday evening, without amy idea that they'd become explosively popular.

By Wednesday morning, her post had been shared more than 19,000 times and attracted 127 comments.

Messages gone, inspiration lives on

The notes succeeded in thrilling her students when they arrived in class to write their tests. They hurried to show each other their personalized messages.

"Each one got their own moment. The excitement was really at its peak," Lemay said.

The messages have now been rubbed off all the desks, but enthusiasm over Lemay's act lives on online.

Even though the school's internet network restricts access to Facebook, the teacher realized it was attracting a lot of attention when her friends started speaking to her about it.

"I realize there is something happening, but how big it is," she said.

However, Lemay said though she is flattered, she is also puzzled by the interest. She insists that what she did was nothing special.

Many teachers buy their students donuts or hand out water bottles with little notes on them to help students get through the exam crunch, she said.

"It happens," she said. "There are more than you think."