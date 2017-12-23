Whether you have a full two weeks to enjoy the holiday break, or just a long weekend, why not commit to letting yourself be carried away in the story of a good book, the scenes of a powerful film or the sounds of great music?

To get started, here are three of my suggestions from local creators — some of which I'll be delving into for the first time, too.

Something to read

Any of the authors who were finalists at this year's Quebec Writers' Federation Gala make a great read!

Last November, I got to hang-out with many of the talented writers from the province's English-language communities who are passionate about telling stories in all genres.

It was encouraging to know that their passion and skill is being recognized by publishing companies and by their peers who celebrate their talents every year through the awards ceremony.

Pierrefonds resident, Karen Nesbitt's talent was recognized as the winner in the Children's and Young Adult Literature category.

But as she explained to me, her first novel, Subject To Change, is on the reading list for many adult book clubs. It's now in the running for a White Pine Award from the Ontario Librarian Association.

Goodreads gives a 3.7/5 rating to Pierrefonds author, Karen Nesbitt's young adult novel, Subject To Change. (Orcabooks Publishing)

I was drawn to the book mostly because Karen Nesbitt is a full-time counsellor and educator who wrote a novel and chose to prioritize the complex realities of kids who are perhaps failing at school, but troubleshooting their way through a whole lot more in life.

"Kids do their best to deal with what life throws at them. And very often they don't have many tools or much guidance to make decisions about how to handle things so they just kind of reach for what comes naturally and what works best or what they can access, " Nesbitt explained.

"And sometimes it's not pretty, sometimes it's kind of clumsy, sometimes it's not socially acceptable but it's often very effective in keeping them intact."

Subject to Change is set in the town of Rigaud, narrated by the protagonist, 15-year-old Declan.

Estranged from his father, Declan is dealing as best he can with a difficult home life, an exhausting relationship with his delinquent brother, the responsibilities of a part-time job and underperforming at school.

On his journey of ups and downs, including some run-ins with the law, Declan is thrown one last curveball — the details behind his parent's divorce.

Something to watch

I'm new to binge-watching.

The Emmy-awarding winning, tear-jerking This is Us and Insecure were my introductions to the sport and I'm sure I don't do it properly.

I can't dedicate a long period of time to watching back-to-back episodes. It seems like other Canadians have a workaround for this — according to recent Netflix research, two in three Canadians binge-watch in public, while on the go.

Clearly that's an indication of how good some web series are.

One of my favourite, Montreal-created series is called Interrupt This Program — a documentary series by filmmakers Frank Fiorito and Nabil Mechi.

They travel all around the world to tell the stories of artists creating work to affect change in conflict zones, war-torn areas, or in cities and communities where oppression is very much a collective experience, and often doled out by respective governments.

All three seasons have aired on CBC Television, and now all episodes of Season 3 are online.

Beautifully shot in cities like Mexico, Karachi and Warsaw, the editing and music work as effective tools to focus in on the creativity brewing in every corner of the world.

Individual narratives about using art as a form of resistance often involve danger and sometimes scenes of violence.

Something to sing-a-long with

Sadly, the super-talented, Montreal indie-pop band, Groenland, announced this week that they are breaking up.

After two excellent full releases, The Chase (2013) and A Wider Space (2016), the six-member band, lead by Sabrina Halde and Jean-Vivier Levesque, felt like they had hit a wall with their sound and with their experience.

Montreal indie-pop favourites, Groenland, calls it quits after two successful albums. (Bonsound)

This issued this statement:

"What remains the most important and stirring for us is your energy. Thank you for being there with us all the way, for believing in us, for your kind words after our concerts, for bringing your family, friends, grandma, dog to the shows! Thank you for listening. Thank you for nourishing our bubble of energy. Thank you for understanding that language isn't a barrier. Thank you for all your support."

As a parting gift to their fans, Groenland offered up unreleased music which can be downloaded directly through this link.

What isn't captured in that message to the fans is how the challenges of being a touring musician contributes to a growing anxiety that sometimes you just can't shake unless you walk away.

That was a part of the decision for Sabrina Halde.

The crazy lifestyle of being on the road for long stretches, in far away places, where the love of the job could never be compensated enough to help you properly recover from the cramped busses, the bad food, the late, late nights and all that energy you dish out to loving fans, led her to take a deep look inside.

"I had this big dream of making it and being famous but then really quickly I was like, 'Oh no, that's not for me but also, I'm not doing so well on tours. We leave for months, I don't feel that healthy. So I'm thinking, Why do I want that?'" she said.

Rather than wreaking havoc on other band-members, stepping away to explore other options is the fix for now. Although, Halde did ask me to assure fans that Groenland would come back around, in a while from now.