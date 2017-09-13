The Quebec government has announced that naloxone, the fast-acting drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, will now be free and accessible in pharmacies across the province in an effort to prevent a full-blown fentanyl crisis.

"Making it available for free, that is the answer," said Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette. "But the real answer to this growing situation is about prevention, and there will be a comprehensive strategy put on the table by the end of this year."

The measure is part of a larger plan public health authorities are rolling out as the number of drug overdoses and deaths related to fentanyl, a powerful opioid and painkiller, has spiked in Montreal over the last year.

Barrette said the situation in Quebec right now isn't as critical as the one unfolding in British Columbia, where more than four people a day are dying from illicit drug use, and most street drugs are found to be laced with fentanyl.

But Barrette said providing wider access to naloxone is a crucial step in preventing more deaths in Quebec.

"We are taking measures and putting in place those measures so that we do not get there," he said.

Under the new plan, people who are not first responders will no longer have to undergo special training in order to be allowed to administer naloxone.

The Quebec government has also ordered a study on the prescribing and accessibility of opioids.

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois said much of the preventive work is already underway, but, with the recent rash of opioid overdoses in Montreal, "we see that we need to do more, because in the other provinces there [are] a lot of cases of overdoses."