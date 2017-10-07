When Nadia Comaneci was 14-years-old, she came to Montreal and made history.

The Romanian-born athlete became the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 for her performance on the uneven bars at the Montreal Olympics in 1976.

Now, 41 years later, the teenager who took Montreal by storm is back in town for the World Gymnastic Championships.

Comaneci sat down with CBC Montreal's Douglas Gelevan to talk about her return to Montreal, the championship prospects, and why parents should put their children in gymnastics.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

You're such a big part of Montreal's history. What do you think is the reaction from people now that you're back in town?

I hear a lot of inspirational stories from local people. [One person] said, 'I was 19 when you competed.'

She said, 'I wanted to become a paramedic doctor, and for women there was not a position at the time, [so people told me] no you can never be that.' And she said, 'I almost wanted to give up.

But then I thought, if a 14-year-old can come from Romania, from a communist country and be able to score a 10, that made me decide that I want to go for it.'

Nadia Comaneci became the first Olympian to score a perfect 10. (Radu Sigheti/Reuters)

What was it like being back at Montreal's Olympic Stadium. Did that bring back some memories?

The Olympic Stadium, that's something that I will always remember because that's what I saw when I came here in 1976, even though I wasn't competing at the Olympic Stadium, this is, you know, the piece of building, of architecture that defines the ...1976 Games.

Why should parents put their kids in gymnastics?

Every kid who has done some kind of gymnastics in their young age has done great in any sports they want to do and continue. It's just an amazing base for anything they want to do in their life.

Who do you think will be the champion?

I don't know. It's up for grabs now. I think he [Kohei Uchimura] is the greatest of all time for longevity of winning. Many award titles and Olympic titles.

I don't know. The door is open for everybody. You just have to do your work and not make mistakes.

On the women's side, who do you think people should be looking out for?

There is a new American now, Ragan Smith, she's new. The Romanian, Larisa Iordache, who was third last year in Rio. It's the same thing, the door is open for everybody.

What would be your best pitch to someone who's thinking about coming down to the Olympic Stadium to see the event?

Just come down and say hi to me! How about that?