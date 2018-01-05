An explosion early Friday morning rocked a residential neighborhood in Mirabel, Que., where several residents awoke to see someone ablaze and running naked through the street.

Two men in their early twenties were rushed to hospital with serious burns following the explosion. A third person, a woman, was also injured, but is not in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion around 4 a.m. and then seeing three people running from a single-family home on Saint-Michel Street.

One neighbour, a nurse named Isabelle Pilon, said she took them into her home to wait for emergency services.

"They were in shock, they weren't talking," Pilon said. "They were pacing in my place. They were awake and conscious."

Local police have not yet been able to establish the cause of the explosion, and have asked provincial police for assistance.