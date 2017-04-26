Sunny Létourneau has been going door to door in Saint-Apollinaire, 35 kilometres southwest of Quebec City, trying to persuade residents to block a group of Quebec City Muslims from establishing an Islamic cemetery in the small rural community.

Today is the deadline for citizens who live or own businesses near the proposed cemetery to let the town know they want to hold a referendum on the zoning change that has to happen for the project to proceed.

Although Létourneau lives in Saint-Apollinaire, she does not live close enough to the proposed site for the cemetery to sign her own petition.

However, she and about 20 other opponents from the area have formed a group to try to persuade those who do have a say in the matter to join their fight.

Muslim groups have been working for years to get designated cemetery spaces in Quebec. (CBC)

Létourneau says the group — called the Association de l'alternative citoyenne — doesn't believe people of different religions should have separate burial grounds. She says she's equally opposed to cemeteries designated for Catholics, which are common across the province.

"Cemeteries are a reflection of our society. When we live in our homes, we all live next to each other," she said.

No place to bury dead

Quebec City's Muslim community had been in discussions with the Harmonia funeral home in Saint-Apollinaire to buy land to establish their own cemetery since September 2016.

The initiative came to new prominence last January, after six men were gunned down right after evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre in the Quebec City suburb of Sainte-Foy.

The men's families had nowhere nearby to bury their dead according to the rituals of the Islamic faith.

"We want land that belongs to us," Mohamed Kesri, the person responsible for the project, told Radio-Canada. "We don't want to be renters. We want our own cemetery for Quebec Muslims."

Mayor frustrated by process

The project has the full support of Saint-Apollinaire's mayor, Bernard Ouellet.

Saint-Apollinaire Mayor Bernard Ouellet, supports the Muslim cemetery project and said he's disappointed a small number of people could decide its fate. (Radio-Canada/Marc-Antoine Lavoie)

But because the land in question has to be rezoned, it is subject to the referendum process. It's a complicated formula to determine precisely who has the right to block it, but it will come down to just a few neighbours of the proposed cemetery across a large, sparsely populated area.

"I think it's unfortunate. It's going to be two or three people who can make us lose the project. That's what's disappointing," Ouellet said.

He said he'd be more comfortable if the entire community could vote on a project that he believes has wide support.

Integration argument 'pretext': local funeral director

Létourneau insists most people she is meeting as she goes door to door support her drive, which, she said, is a sincere effort to help Quebec Muslims.

"If someone is in the process of completely isolating themselves from others, wouldn't it be a greater gesture to reach out a hand and try to help them go in the direction of integration — what we are doing now — rather than let them isolate themselves, and then maybe something bad will happen," she said, her voice trailing off.

"We don't want that," she concludes.

The owner of Harmonia funeral home, Sylvain Roy, dismisses the argument that a Muslim cemetery will prevent members of a community from integrating. 'This is not a real point,' he said. (CBC/Catou MacKinnon)

The owner of the Harmonia funeral home, Sylvain Roy, is calling Létourneau's integration argument a "pretext."

Roy, who would manage the cemetery grounds if the project goes ahead, points out that current zoning rules already allow him to bury urns on the land.

"We already have a cemetery here. We have 200 people whose ashes are in the earth right now," Roy said.

"The difference is the people who want to buy this lot."