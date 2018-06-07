'Music is one of the best cures': Jazz comes to Jewish General Hospital

Mariam Nesa is anxious. She's pregnant, and her baby is a week late.

But a special jazz performance in the waiting room at the Jewish General Hospital is helping to ease her anxiety.

"She is a little bit nervous but is enjoying the sound," said her husband, Mohamed Keramot, translating for his Bengali-speaking wife as their son runs around them, dancing.

Mariam Nesa, left, and her husband Mohamed Keramot came upon the concert. Nesa is awaiting the birth of her baby. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC)

"Everybody needs music," says West African folk musician Madou Diarra, who's also an orderly at the hospital.

He and his ensemble gave the first concert of JGH Jazz, a series of free performances at the hospital that runs from June 4 to 15.

"Before a baby's born, in the mother's tummy, a baby has music."

'Everyone needs music,' said orderly Madou Diarra, originally from Mali. He plays an ancient West African folk genre called Hunter music. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC) "Boom boom. Boom boom," he says, grinning, imitating the sound of a mother's heart beat in the womb.

Patients and staff alike say the lunchtime concerts add a special quality to their day.

The hospital's music therapists organize the festival, which is in its 19th year. One of them, Samuel Minevich, says the concerts are extremely beneficial to patients.

"I've seen people who don't even know how to speak talk," he said. "I've seen people who have severe Alzheimer's sing along with the song."

Sabrina Madran, right, recovering from surgery at the Jewish General Hospital Wednesday, enjoyed Madou Diarra's performance as part of the JGH Jazz series, along with her son. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC) The artists include Josh Dolgin, better known by his stage name, SoCalled, a Montreal musician whose styles range from hip hop to klezmer to musical theatre, and Surfants Terribles, another Montreal group that performed at NDG's Porchfest this year.

Sabrina Madran was at the JGH Wednesday, recovering from surgery to have a benign tumour on one of her saliva glands removed. She was having lunch with her son when Diarra began performing.

"It brings you out a little bit," she said. "It's perfect."

For Uri Bender, a third-year medical student working at the hospital who's also a drummer, the music was a good way to take his mind off the stress of the day.

"I think that music is one of the best cures," Bender said.

"It's a wonderful initiative today. It's a good, holistic approach to medicine."

The concerts are outside, in front of the Côte-des-Neiges Road entrance. If it rains, they're held in the Carrefour Lea Polansky on the hospital's first floor. For more information, visit JHG Jazz.