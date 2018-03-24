Irish eyes will be smiling today in Quebec City, where St. Patrick's Day celebrations are in full swing today.

The ninth annual parade kicks off at 2 p.m., from St. Patrick's High School, in the Montcalm neighbourhood, and will head toward city hall, via Grande Allée and rue Saint-Louis.

In addition to the parade, outdoor stages have been set up on Cartier Avenue as well as Grande-Allée to welcome several folk bands that will dish out some Irish tunes throughout the day.

Families can also head towards rue Saint-Jean and rue Saint-Louis between noon and 4 p.m. to get some green make-up, hear Irish storytelling and see circus acts.

Terrence Kerwin, the president of the parade, said the highlight of the event year after year remains the parade itself.

Terrence Kerwin, left, president of the Defilé de la St-Patrick standing alongside Grand Marshall Patrick McKenna. (Julia Page/CBC)

"It's a celebration, not only for all of us who have Irish ancestors," he told CBC.

Pipers and drums from across North America will take to the streets.

"We've been blessed with the terrific support of the city for the parade in bringing in piping bands from New York, Chicago and Boston," said Kerwin.

For the grand marshall Patrick McKenna, whose great-grandfather arrived from Ireland in 1848, having the parade kick off at his alma mater is very fitting.

"The Irish element was always present in every element we did at school," said McKenna, who was also principal, vice-principal and teacher at the school.

The team from CBC Quebec will be taking part in the parade again this year.

Although the sun isn't expected to make an appearance, temperatures shouldn't go below the freezing point.