The twin brother of a man from North Hatley, Que., who drowned New Year's Day at a beach party in Thailand, says his brother's death was not linked to a fireworks malfunction.

Patrick Munkittrick spoke publicly for the the first time since the tragedy.

Clinton Munkittrick, 26, died in the early hours of New Year's Day on Koh Phangan, an island with a reputation as a backpackers' paradise in southeast Thailand.

The brothers were vacationing together.

Munkittrick confirmed that, as CBC initially reported, sparks from fireworks sprayed the packed beach at the New Year's party.

"For sure, there was a major fireworks malfunction. I was part of it. I actually had someone on my shoulders when it happened," Munkittrick said.

"Basically, the fireworks from the New Year's sign, instead of firing off into the air, ended up pointed at the crowd, which is a huge crowd at this point and fired directly into us. So people were getting fireworks into their body, and it lasted a minute and 20 seconds, or a minute and a half."

'He had a huge attitude and a big heart.' - Patrick Munkittrick, Clinton's twin brother

​Munkittrick would not go into details about what transpired that night, but he told CBC that there is no correlation between the fireworks malfunction and his brother's drowning.

"Not at all. No connection there whatsoever."

Clinton Munkittrick, 26, died in Bangkok Jan. 1, 2017 during a New Year's beach party. (Facebook/For Clinton)

Family creates bursary

The Munkittrick family will set up a bursary to honour the memory of Clinton.

The scholarship will benefit hockey players at Alexander Galt Regional High School in Lennoxville, Que., which is about 160 kilometres east of Montreal.

"The whole idea behind the award was my brother was never the most outstanding player. He was always someone who carried a lot of character in the dressing room and around the sport," Munkittrick said. "He always had a huge impact on people he played any type of sports with.… He had a huge attitude and a big heart."

Munkittrick said the last two weeks have been overwhelming for his family, but they have received support from across the country.

"What's been nice is having the community there, and all of us have friends from different parts of the country," he said.

"Everyone has been sending support, and that's really what's going to help us through these next couple of weeks."

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at St. George's Anglican Church in Lennoxville.