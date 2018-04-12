Skip to Main Content
Munitions specialists called in after possible unexploded shell discovered in Longueuil lot

The discovery was made Thursday morning as workers were carrying out excavation work in a residential area of the city.

Police say lot was once home to a factory that produced artillery during the First and Second World Wars

Police and firefighters survey a vacant lot in Longueuil where workers came across an object that resembles an unexploded shell Thursday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Longueuil police are awaiting reinforcements from the Canadian Armed Forces after workers found an object resembling an unexploded military shell at a vacant lot Thursday morning.

The discovery was made around 8:45 a.m., as workers were carrying out excavation work on the lot at the corner of Saint-Charles Street East and Auvergne Street.

Police immediately called in reinforcements. Munitions specialists from the Armed Forces will arrive from CFB Valcartier in the next few hours.

According to the police, the site was home to a factory that produced artillery during the First and Second World Wars.

The object is about 60 centimetres long and 20 centimetres in diameter.

A 500 square-metre security perimeter was set up, but no buildings in the area were evacuated.
 

