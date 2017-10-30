Residents of Blanc-Sablon, Que., will have to choose between two candidates on Nov. 5 to replace the incumbent mayor, Armand Joncas, who is not seeking a second term.

Both women running for the top job were born and raised in the small Lower North Shore town, which has population of roughly 1,100 people.

They outlined priorities they said they will tackle if they win. Here are some highlights from those conversations.

Wanda Beaudoin

Wanda Beaudoin was born in Blanc-Sablon and worked for 32 years with the Lower North Shore health centre.

Her motto

I'm someone who likes teamwork, working with partners and within the community. My strength is to work in partnership. I love it, I think you advance more quickly and I am a good rally person.

I think that in a region like ours we need to work together for the well-being of the population. I don't think that any organization can work on its own. Because we are a small community, the limited amount of money we have to work with, we need to work together to maximize what we have.

On the ongoing race

I think it's fun to see two women in the race. We may have a different vision, closer to what is happening on the social level, family issues. I'm not saying that men don't, but women do bring another kind of sensitivity.

On local governance

The previous council brought in a consultant and a strategic plan was laid out. It's already done, the population has been consulted, so I think we should start with this plan to develop the municipality.

When it comes to the aging population

I'm from this region and I'm very aware of what is happening. I have an ageing mother so I know the problems that clientele encounters. I'm 50 years old so I know what people my age need as well.

There is a work plan for seniors that is already set up, so it's really about working in continuity with this plan while also bringing in those services that are lacking, doing everything possible to get those services.

Ideas for the economy

Several projects will need to be finalized. The sewage system isn't completed. There is the whole tourism sector that needs to be developed.

I know the MRC is working on regional issues, Highway 138, telecommunications. I think the future mayor will have a lot to do because there are several important files.

Blanc-Sablon is a fishing community on the north coast of the Gulf of the Saint Lawrence River. (Radio-Canada)

Jocelyne Hobbs

Born in Blanc-Sablon, Hobbs worked for around 20 years in Ottawa before moving back to the Lower North Shore seven years ago. She ran in 2013, but lost to Joncas by 124 votes.

Her motto

One of the people who passed away in the tragic accident this summer was Mary Ann Letto. When I told her I was thinking of running for mayor, she said 'Don't think about it, get er' done. Do it.' She was a very active member of our community, and her last words to me were 'Get er' done.'

The reason why I've used that slogan is because it's something that's close to my heart, also a bit of a commemoration for her, out of respect for her.

On the ongoing race

This time the campaigns are focusing on progress and are overall positive. We are both looking at a very positive future for our community.

On local governance

With the previous council, trying to get information was an extreme challenge. When they posted the names of people who hadn't paid their taxes on Facebook, it was totally inappropriate.

It's been extremely difficult to get answers and the respect that I believe the people deserve for this community.

When it comes to transportation

We'd all like to see Highway 138 go through all the way from Sept-Îles to Blanc-Sablon. We need to work together, the coasters, all of the councils, mayors, individuals, to get a firm commitment and deadlines from the Quebec government.

Ideas for the economy

We could have a recreation centre, with a pool to create jobs. We need something to keep our kids busy and out of trouble, to make sure they want to come back, like summer job programs.

We need to continue to create projects to ensure a viable future for Blanc-Sablon.

