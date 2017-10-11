It can be a nasty surprise: You show up to vote and are told, 'Sorry, you aren't registered.'

Here's how to make sure that doesn't happen.

Since early October, municipalities across Quebec have been sending out letters to let residents know if their name appears on the list of electors.

If all is well, the letter should list your address and the names of the people registered to vote there.

But if there are no names listed or you didn't even receive that letter, you need to get yourself registered!

Your first step should be to call your municipality's returning officer to double check if you are on the list.

Quebec's chief electoral officer has a drop down menu to search for the contact information of each municipality's returning officer. Scroll down and click on "returning officer."

If you are definitely not on the list, you have until Oct. 17 to report to your board of revisors to register.

In order to be registered, you'll need to bring at least two documents:

ID that shows your first and last name as well as your date of birth (passport, health insurance card).

A document that shows your first and last name as well as your home address (driver's licence, hydro or telephone bill).

Each board of revisors has specific opening hours and locations. Go to your municipality's election website for those details.