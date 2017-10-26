A dizzying array of new access ramp closures and reconfigurations are coming, as work on the Turcot Interchange and the dismantling of Highway 720 West intensifies.

Officials from Quebec's Transport Ministry revealed the multiple changes in a 39-slide presentation Thursday.

The changes will be rolled out in four phases starting in November and will affect the following five sectors:

Highway 20 west of the Turcot Yards.

The Turcot Yards.

The Turcot Interchange.

The De La Verendrye Interchange.

Highway 720 East.

The more disruptive changes are likely to be:

The closure of the Highway 15 South entrance from de la Verendrye Boulevard in Côte-Saint-Paul, in Phase Two.

The closure of Highway 720 West, including the entrances from Fort Street and Lucien-L'Allier Street, in Phase Three. Westbound traffic will be rerouted onto Route 136 and a temporary entrance will be established alongside the current Route 136 East Atwater exit on Rose-de-Lima Street.

The closure of the St-Jacques Street exit and the Highway 15 South exit from Route 136 West, also part of Phase Three.

The closure of the Notre-Dame Street entrance to Highway 20 West during Phase Three.

Officials did not provide a precise timeline for when the different changes will take effect.

Commuters are being advised to leave their vehicles at home and use public transit as much as possible.

Here are the complete road closures and reconfigurations (in French only).