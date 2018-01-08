The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) has reached an out-of-court settlement to the tune of $108 million with the SNC-Lavalin-led consortium that won the contract to build the Glen site superhospital.

The Montreal engineering giant had been suing the MUHC for $330 million over the contract to build the superhospital, alleging last minute changes to the contract significantly boosted construction costs.

In a release from Quebec's Health Ministry, a spokesperson confirmed the settlement with the McGill Healthcare Infrastructure Group (MHIG) — a consortium composed of SNC-Lavalin and its UK partner Innisfree — adding that the agreement was the product of four months of mediation.

In the original lawsuit, SNC alleged that the Quebec government and the MUHC significantly changed specifications and surface area requirements for the new Glen site hospital after the contract was signed and construction was underway.

The spokesperson stated that in the breakdown of the $108-million payment, much of the money will go toward covering fees already owed.

According to a statement issued by SNC-Lavalin Monday, the consortium 'is responsible for managing the hospital centre's assets and ensuring its upkeep until September 30, 2044."

$125M for the CHUM

In a separate release also issued Monday morning, the ministry's office responsible for modernizing Montreal hospital centres disclosed the details of another settlement — this one concerning the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).

The French superhospital reached a $125-million deal with its builder, the Collectif Santé Montréal, which had been suing the CHUM for $367 million over delays.

While the settlement was reached out-of-court a year ago, the details weren't not released until after negotiations between the MUHC and SNC-Lavalin were completed.