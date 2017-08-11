A senior doctor at the McGill University Health Centre is raising concerns about a centralized surgery booking system she says will jeopardize patient care.

Dr. Lucy Gilbert, a surgeon and the director of gynecologic oncology at the MUHC, says the system, which is already in place at the Montreal General Hospital and is slated to be implemented at the Glen site on Monday, is worrisome because of the way it is structured.

"I don't know a single doctor in the MUHC who believes this is good, unless that doctor is working on behalf of the administration," she said.

Instead of having administrative teams for each department, the system shifts the task of operating room bookings to two teams of four people, one at the Montreal General Hospital and one at the MUHC's Glen site.

The system, which only affects adult patients, is already in place at the Montreal General for the thoracic surgery department, and come Monday, it will be extended to the ophthalmology department at General and the ear, nose and throat department at the Glen site. Other departments are to be incorporated into the new system throughout the year.

Gilbert says surgeons rely heavily on secretaries, who almost become mini-specialists on their patients: they know how a patient's condition could affect their ability to undergo surgery, they answer patients' questions and help alleviate their stress.

'It's as though our opinions don't count; it's as though our secretaries' opinions don't count.' - Surgeon and gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Lucy Gilbert

The new system strips that personal touch from patient care, which Gilbert says could be dangerous.

"If you keep taking away the team and making it almost anonymous and centralizing everything, the number of eyes on a patient become less, and we are frightened we will make a mistake," she said.

In a statement, the MUHC said the new booking system will improve efficiency and avoid duplication of work.

It says the system will also accurately track the surgical waiting lists, minimize excessive wait times and streamline the administrative support required to arrange surgeries and prepare patients for their operations.

The hospital says a steering committee will meet regularly to review the process and modify the program as required.

Liberal government cuts the problem, doctor says

Gilbert said she is proud to work at the MUHC and believes the problem was foisted on the MUHC's administration by Health Minister Gaétan Barrette, with his "continuous cuts" to the health care system.

In response, Barrette's press attaché, Julie White, referred questions about the issue to the MUHC.

In March, another MUHC oncologist raised concerns about the loss of secretaries in the department.

That doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the department's one secretary was so overwhelmed, she was unable to respond to a patient's question about surgery until the morning of that patient's scheduled operation.

The new OR booking system is slated to be implemented at the Glen site Monday. (Charles Contant/CBC)

In a letter sent to hospital administrators, Gilbert said surgeons have not been properly informed or consulted about the new system and have been left out of the loop about the transition.

"The way things are done is a very top down process. It's as though our opinions don't count; it's as though our secretaries' opinions don't count," she said.

'We're talking about frightened and sick patients, and if you're not there for them, and if our secretaries are not there for them, it is really not a good way to treat human beings.' - Dr. Lucy Gilbert

The situation has gotten to the point where Gilbert is giving out her personal contact information to patients so that they feel more confident that someone is looking out for them.

"We're talking about frightened and sick patients, and if you're not there for them, and if our secretaries are not there for them, it is really not a good way to treat human beings."

Manuel Fernandes, president of the CSN-affiliated MUHC employees union, said they have asked that the hospital postpone the expansion of the system but haven't had a reply from management.

He said the department that is already using the system is struggling.

"To us, it seems that there's a lack of organization. We're confident the staff can do the job well. We're just not confident they've been given the proper support, the proper instructions and enough staff to do the job."