In what is a shared consensus among hospital-affiliated staff, a new report has found that there is "almost no interest" in the possibility of a McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) merger.

The contentious proposal to fuse the MUHC and two regional authorities, the West Island and West Central health boards, under the same banner was at the centre of a 41-page report, ordered by Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette after months of rumours.

"The absence of interest in other structural changes at this time is almost unanimous," the report says.

On the heels of major healthcare reform across the province, the report recommends "no other mergers or structural reorganization" of the MUHC at this time.

It was penned by St. Mary's Hospital former executive director and CEO Dr. Arvind Joshi and comes after six months of consultations with medical staff, volunteers and patients. The final report was submitted in April, but it was only made public this week.

The report also concludes that the MUHC's employees and professionals feel "targeted and demoralized," and that its current leadership is facing "several challenges" as the network struggles with a budget shortfall.

Urging quick action, it recommends that the leadership and budget "be turned around" and that "necessary decisions be made definitely and immediately."

The MUHC has been without a CEO since September, when Normand Rinfret stepped down. Barrette suspended the search for a new CEO in October, until a decision about the merger could be made.

No merger, says Barrette

When it comes to a possible merger, Barrette told CBC that the "take home message is quite clear" in the wake of Joshi's report.

"Because of that, it's not my intention to go any further regarding that possibility," said Barrette.

In June, Premier Philippe Couillard also said that he wouldn't force a merger at the MUHC, adding that "if it happens, it won't come from us."

As it stands, nine McGill-affiliated hospitals are under three different jurisdictions:

The Montreal Chest Institute, Montreal Children's Hospital, Montreal General Hospital, Royal Victoria Hospital, Montreal Neurological Institute and the Lachine Hospital all fall under the MUHC banner.

The Douglas Mental Health University Institute and St. Mary's Hospital are part of the Montreal West Island health board (CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal).

The Jewish General Hospital is part of West Central Montreal Health (CIUSSS Centre-Ouest-de-l'Ile-de-Montréal).

Other recommendations in the report include studying the impact of recent health care reforms within the English-language hospital network in Montreal and creating a uniform information system to ensure continuity of patient services across different hospitals.