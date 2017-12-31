As we countdown the final moments of the year, CBC is asking Montrealers to share their resolutions for 2018.

Have you pledged to eat healthier? Maybe you want to take a cooking class, or learn parkour, or maybe you'll finally learn how to bake bread from scratch.

Whatever your New Year's resolution is, we'd like to know. Share them with us on Twitter @CBCMontreal or write them in the comments below.

Heather McShane said she'd initially set a resolution to walk from her house to the metro every day.

But now that we're in the middle of a cold snap, she's not so sure she'll stick to it.

"I'm rethinking that," she said, with a laugh.

She still has a few other aspirations for 2018.

"The usual. Keep fit, be brilliant, work hard, get up early."

Yves Racicot's plan for 2018 is sweet and simple:

"I hope I'm going to be a good person. Good to others. That's what I hope for in 2018 and beyond."

Hana Jin is an exchange student in Montreal, so her resolution is to make the most of her time here.

"To be more motivated to learn the language here. Everybody speaks French and I want to motivate myself to learn the language."

Redelita Mejia works with the elderly, and for her 2018 is about caring for others.

"We need to have compassion, love, be positive."

When CBC asked Parnia Alborzi about her resolutions, she was ready with a list:

"Read one book a month ... prepare for a 10k and take it easy. Don't sweat the small stuff."

Madison Claggett, had a few resolutions up her sleeve as well.

"Keep growing, career-wise, and hopefully travel a bit more. I really want to be able to travel a bit in 2018 and just keep on keepin' on."

Her friend, Paolo Santarossa, said everything came together for him in 2017.

So his resolution is to stay the course.

"Keep on doing what I've been doing."