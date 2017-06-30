Montreal is urging citizens to make the annual moving day eco-friendly by recycling instead of just abandoning things they don't want on the curb.

The city says about 60,000 tonnes of unwanted household items are thrown out every year, especially in June and July. These items end up in landfills, but a lot of them can be reused and recycled.

Jessica Ferreira is a green patroller for Éco-quartier, a neighbourhood environmental group, which goes to homes and picks up unwanted items.

Jessica Ferreira from éco-quartiers accepts household items at on of the environmental group's collection points Friday. (CBC)

"We're going to give [these items]

back to the associations and they're going to give it a second life," she said.

The city's eight écocentres will be open July 1, but 13 Éco-quartier collection points have also been set up throughout the city to make recycling even easier.

City councillor Guillaume Lavoie is inviting residents to bring their items to the collection centres.

"We want to make sure the sidewalks are kept clear," Lavoie said.

"It's a very busy, busy time of year."

The group says a lot of household items can be reused to lessen the environmental impact of moving day. (CBC)

The Éco-quartier drop off points are open until July 3.