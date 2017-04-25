If public opinion has anything to do with the decision, Mount Royal is a step closer to becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A petition started by non-profit group Les Amis de la Montagne to stir up support for the project has garnered more than 30,000 signatures in about a month.

Last year, the federal government announced it would be updating the list of sites across Canada with potential to be added to the world list to mark Canada's 150th anniversary, and the City of Montreal proposed Mount Royal.

Les Amis de la Montagne teamed up with the city to launch a bid for official UNESCO designation earlier this month.

A committee is supposed to review those applications in June and decide on a final list to recommend to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna in November.

If selected, Mount Royal will join the list of Canadian UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Rideau Canal, the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks and the historic district of Old Quebec City.

To be recognized as a World Heritage Site, Mount Royal would be required to have "Outstanding Universal Value" in accordance with UNESCO criteria.

A spokesperson for Les Amis de la Montagne has said the hope is the designation would change the way the city takes care of and protects the mountain.