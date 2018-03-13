The City of Montreal may be changing its tune when it comes to holding a public consultation about the controversial plan to block through traffic on Mount Royal.

The Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough voted unanimously in favour of a motion Monday night calling for a consultation on the pilot project expected to launch this spring.

The Plante administration is expected to make an announcement this week to confirm there will be upcoming public discussions.

The pilot project announced last month will make a 800-metre stretch of Camillien-Houde Way off limits to motorists sometime this spring.

The road would be blocked to through traffic between the Maison Smith and Beaver Lake parking lots.

The decision came after an 18-year-old cyclist, Clément Ouimet, died when he collided with an SUV that pulled a U-turn in front of his bicycle on Camillien-Houde last year.

While Mayor Valérie Plante has staunchly defended her pilot project, the plan has faced stiff criticism.

Opponents argue it will reduce access to the mountain and create a barrier between the city's east and west ends.