The City of Montreal has officially unveiled a series of provisional safety measures aimed at protecting cyclists on Mount Royal.

The decision comes after the death of 18-year-old Clément Ouimet, who was struck and killed on Camillien-Houde Way last week.

Ouimet was descending on a curve just beyond the lookout on Camillien-Houde when he was struck by an SUV that was making an illegal U-turn.

Denis Coderre, who is currently campaigning for re-election as mayor, made the announcement on Saturday.

"Temporary security measures on Camillien-Houde are completed," he tweeted. "Counting on everyone's collaboration to respect them."

Mesures de sécurité temporaires sur Camillien-Houde complétées. Comptons sur collaboration de tous pour les respecter. #velomtl #visionzero pic.twitter.com/F5V0Dl3c0b — @DenisCoderre

The measures include:

Extending the central concrete median by an extra 30 metres after the lookout.

The placement of new signs at numerous locations along Camillien-Houde Way indicating that U-turns are forbidden.

The installation of a digital speed indicator at the end of the curve.

Information panels at the top and bottom of Camillien-Houde Way reminding drivers that U-turns are forbidden on the mountain.

The measures, which were announced on Wednesday, have already drawn mixed reaction from cyclists.

Coderre said earlier this week the new measures are meant to reduce speed on the curve and improve the field of vision and ability of cyclists to manoeuvre as they come out of it.