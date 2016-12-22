Whistler, Mont Tremblant ... Mount Royal?

Montreal's mountain may be a far cry from some of Canada's more celebrated ski destinations, but that's not stopping a new non-profit called La Pente à Neige from dreaming a little downhill dream.

And "little" is really the operative word here: The group wants to introduce skiing to underprivileged kids under the age of 12 on a short slope behind the George-Etienne Cartier monument on Parc Avenue.

Esteban Dravet, co-founder of La Pente à Neige, grew up in the shadow of the French Alps and wants Montreal kids to also have easy access to skiing. (CBC)

The slope's location is ideal because it's accessible by public transit, said La Pente à Neige co-founder Estéban Dravet.

"Skiing is a part of the heritage of this park and Montreal," Dravet said.

"More than that, skiing is a great way to get kids active outdoors in the winter."

Dravet grew up in the shadow of the French Alps and wants Montreal kids to also have easy access to skiing.

Montrealers have been downhill skiing on Mount Royal since the late 19th century. Andrea Stanford submitted this undated photo of her grandfather, Gordon Murphy, skiing on the mountain. (Andrea Stanford)

Just like old times

The organization's call to skis harks back to days gone by on Mount Royal where skiing was a popular pastime as far back as the 1880s.

At various points, skiers on Mount Royal had access to a T-bar lift on a slope near Beaver Lake and an another lift on a hill behind the Université de Montréal.

It was only in the 1990s that interest dwindled and the city closed the slopes, the group says.

The remains of an old ski lift on Mount Royal. (CBC)

La Pente à Neige has presented a plan to the City of Montreal with the goal of launching a three-day pilot project in early 2017.

The city, however, said the approval process involves a number of steps and is not likely for 2017.

