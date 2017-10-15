A day after new safety measures were implemented on Mount Royal, the family of Clément Ouimet is expected to visit the site where he was struck and killed while cycling on the mountain.

The 18-year-old cyclist was killed on Oct. 4 when a vehicle making an illegal U-turn on Camillien-Houde Way collided with him. After being transported to hospital, Ouimet later died from head injuries.

In honour of Ouimet, the family will also be accepting condolences and holding a public tribute at 4 p.m. at the Mount Royal chalet.

The death of Ouimet has sparked an outpouring of tributes from his family, friends, fellow cyclists and strangers. All along Camillien-Houde Way, there are flowers and hommages to Ouimet.

His loved ones have continued to compete in races in his memory and about 250 cyclists took part in a silent memorial bike ride up the mountain.

Clément Ouimet's friends say biking along Camillien-Houde Way was one of his favourite activities. (Clément Ouimet/Facebook)

New security measures

There have also been calls to make the road, a popular training route which passes through Mount Royal, safer.

The City of Montreal officially unveiled a series of provisional safety measures aimed at protecting cyclists on Saturday, including the installment of a digital speed indicator and more signs warning that U-turns are forbidden.

The move, however, has drawn both support and opposition from cyclists, with some saying it comes too late.

Denis Coderre, who is seeking a second term as mayor, said he's putting together a working group to analyze the road's use and see if anything can be done to make Camillien-Houde Way safer.