The outdoor natural skating rink on Mount Royal's Beaver Lake, a gathering place for families since the 1930s, has closed for good.
Luc Ferrandez, Montreal's executive committee member responsible for large parks, said the surface was only open for 37 days last year due to fluctuating temperatures. Two maintenance trucks fell through the thin ice.
Keeping it open, he said, is just too risky.
"We don't want to lose a citizen," he told Daybreak, adding that the lake was made deeper during the recent round of renovations.
Skaters will still be able to use the smaller, refrigerated rink closer to the chalet.
Hélène Panaïoti, a spokesperson for Les Amis de la Montagne, said she's still hopeful the city can find a way to keep the lake open. Lowering the water during the winter months is one possibility, she said.
"It`s inconceivable that we will not be able to do that again."
