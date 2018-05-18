Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Highway 13 in Laval

A motorcyclist has died after losing control of his bike while driving on a Laval highway.

Police say witnesses reported the man was driving dangerously, riding on 1 wheel

Provincial police the fatal crash happened Friday on southbound Highway 13 at 3:45 p.m. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/Radio-Canada)

Provincial police say the crash happened Friday afternoon at around 3:45 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 13, before the St-Martin exit.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, driving dangerously and riding on one wheel at times.

That's when he lost control and was ejected off the motorcycle, landing on the service road.

When officers arrived, he had no vital signs. The man was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.

