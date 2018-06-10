Motorcyclist dies in collision with vehicle in Longueuil
A motorcyclist died Saturday night in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
At approximately 9:45 p.m., the victim collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Marie-Victorin Boulevard and Lafrance Street.
The 30-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.
The circumstances that led to the incident are undetermined for now.
Translated from La Presse Canadienne