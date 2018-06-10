Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist dies in collision with vehicle in Longueuil

At approximately 9:45 p.m., the victim collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Marie-Victorin Boulevard and Lafrance Street.

The circumstances that led to the incident are undetermined for now. (Radio-Canada)

A motorcyclist died Saturday night in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. 

The 30-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.

Translated from La Presse Canadienne

