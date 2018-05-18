Motorcyclist, 64, suffers serious head injuries following collision in Ahuntsic

A 64-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious head injuries, but is expected to survive, after a collision in Montreal's north end neighbourhood of Ahunstic.

The crash, which occurred Friday at around 6:50 p.m., involved a motorcycle and a minivan at the corner of Fleury and Laverdure streets.

Police say the minivan was at a stop sign on southbound Laverdure Street, while the motorcycle was travelling west on Fleury.

The motorcyclist did not have a stop. As he went through the intersection, the two vehicles collided.

Fleury Street closed in both directions between Grande-Allée and d'Auteuil Avenue for a few hours.

A police investigation continues.