Motorcyclist, 64, suffers serious head injuries following collision in Ahuntsic
A 64-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious head injuries, but is expected to survive, after a collision in Montreal's north end neighbourhood of Ahunstic.
The crash, which occurred Friday at around 6:50 p.m., involved a motorcycle and a minivan at the corner of Fleury and Laverdure streets.
Police say the minivan was at a stop sign on southbound Laverdure Street, while the motorcycle was travelling west on Fleury.
The motorcyclist did not have a stop. As he went through the intersection, the two vehicles collided.
Fleury Street closed in both directions between Grande-Allée and d'Auteuil Avenue for a few hours.
A police investigation continues.