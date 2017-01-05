The friends and family of a mother and daughter who were killed in a head-on collision just outside of La Tuque, Que., on Wednesday morning say they're at a loss for words.

Stéphanie Deschamps, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter, Lexann, were travelling back to their home in Lachine after visiting family in Lac-Bouchette, Que.

They were travelling south on Highway 155 when Deschamps lost control of her vehicle and collided head on with a SUV around 11:15 a.m.

Karine Deschamps said it's been difficult losing her sister and niece so suddenly.

"It's hard for everyone," she said.

"My kids, my spouse, my brother and his kids, my parents, everyone that knew my sister is shocked. The word that's brought up often is 'speechless.'"

First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to remove them from the vehicle. The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old woman from La Tuque, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to provincial police, driving conditions at the time were poor and the road was covered with snow.

Provincial police said the impact of the head-on collision was violent. (Caroline Bérubé/Le Nouvelliste)

Dangerous stretch of road

Transports Québec employees were at the location of the collision on Thursday to investigate.

"There are a number of factors to consider that are relevant to the ministry, including the condition of the road, we can also talk about the configuration of the road and signage," said Transports Québec spokesperson Jean Lamarche.

The section of Highway 155 where the collision happened is a curve on an incline. The same stretch of road was the site of another accident this week.

La Tuque Mayor Normand Beaudoin said the city has asked Quebec's Transport Ministry to make improvements to the highway, like reconfiguring this stretch of road, for a number of years now.

"The curb is badly done, you need to pay special attention to it," said Beaudoin.

He told Radio-Canada that he will bring the issue back up with the ministry on Monday.