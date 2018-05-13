Mother and daughter's Montreal café is a labour of love

Josie Spano and her daughter, Jenn Ruvo, don't quite finish each other's sentences. But almost.

Sitting on the sunny terrasse outside the café and bakery they opened together a little over a year ago in Montreal West, the duo make room for one another in the flow of conversation, picking up where the other leaves off.

"I grew up with my mom doing this," says Ruvo.

"She was always by my side, always by my side as a little girl," adds Spano. "Sometimes I think she had no say in it."

"I'd have days off from school and be like, 'Okay we're going on delivery.' We've been on this journey longer than we've been here [at the café]," says Ruvo.

The mother-daughter duo opened Les Délices Lafrenaie on Westminster Avenue in March of last year.

On Saturday, the cafe was littered with brightly coloured treats for Mother's Day. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

Their shop is littered with brightly coloured cupcakes and Mother's Day-themed cake pops.

They know first hand how important it is to celebrate these kinds of relationships.

For some, running a small business with their mother might be impossible to imagine.

Families often butt heads, and adding extra stress onto the monumental challenge of operating an independent café could be a recipe for disaster.

But Spano and Ruvo both agree they make a good team.

"I wouldn't have asked for a better partner," says Spano.

Keeping it in the family

The business has been in their family for almost 40 years, starting with a bakery opened by their cousins on Lafrenaie in Saint-Léonard.

Spano has a background in catering, and her daughter says she grew up around food, helping in the kitchen and dreaming of opening a business of her own.

"I'm actually really blessed to have her. She's watching my back, she's always there," says Spano, who clearly takes enormous pride in her daughter.

By this point, some may be wondering, is this too good to be true?

Spano and Ruvo take a hands on approach to running the shop, getting behind the counter, helping customers and answering the phone. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

Do they balance out the easy smiles and supportive words by duking it out in the walk-in freezer? Running a business in close quarters with a family member is bound to lead to some conflict.

When asked if things ever devolve into blows, they laugh.

"There are days that we are sort of wanting to kill each other," admits Spano. But they always make up.

"It's a fast-paced environment so sometimes you're not thinking twice about what you're saying," adds Ruvo. "But it's unconditional love, so we get it."

Ruvo describes theirs as a natural partnership, while Spano calls the café her "happy place."

Rocky road to success

Spano wasn't always sure she'd be up to the challenge of running a small business at this scale.

She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was still working in catering, and thought about taking a step back.

"I felt maybe I should cut back, but then when I cut back I figured, 'hey, well my disease is starting to control me.'"

She said now that she's in it, working actually helps take her mind off her condition.

The Délices Lafrenaie bakery has been in their family for almost 40 years, opened by their cousins in St- Leonard. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

​They start their day at 4 a.m., with Spano commuting in from Châteauguay.

Her daughter will often nag at her to leave work early, she says, to dodge the worst of the traffic.

"She's a good boss."

The two are spending their Mother's Day at a charity fundraiser brunch that supports neurological disorders.

"You get to treat mom and support a good cause at the same time," says Ruvo. "It's something that's close to our hearts."

Ruvo, who studied marketing at Concordia's John Molson School of Business, said she and her mom have always gotten on well, even when she was a teenager.

"My mom's condition was, 'Have your freedom, but always report back to me.' She was a cool mom and still is."

Josie Spano and her daughter Jenn Ruvo just set up their terrasse area looking out on Westminster Avenue. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

The two are looking forward to what the next year will bring.

Ruvo says that being able to count on her mom makes the challenges and new frontiers of being in business that much more manageable.

"Sometimes I'm the one who is afraid to take on new orders. I'm like, 'Oh my God, how are we going to do this?' But she's like superwoman."