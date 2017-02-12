Mosques around Montreal are opening their doors to the public today.

The Muslim Council of Montreal lists fourteen mosques that are holding open house events to help build bridges between communities.

Among those participating is the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre in Pointe-Saint-Charles, which was vandalized on Feb. 2.

On its Facebook page, the centre describes the event as "a chance to debunk few myths about Islam."

The Muslim Council of Montreal says the open houses are an opportunity "to offer condolences, ask questions or engage members of our community in general."

The events come two weeks after six worshippers were killed and 19 wounded when a gunman entered a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29 and opened fire.

The attack sparked demonstrations of solidarity with Muslims across Quebec and Canada.

The participating mosques listed by the Muslim Council of Montreal are:

Centre islamique du Québec at 2520 Laval Road in Saint-Laurent.

Mosquée Assuna Annabawiyah at 7220 Hutchison Street.

Centre Communautaire Islamique De L'Est De Montreal at 4201 Bélanger Street.

Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre at 2385 Centre Street in Pointe-Saint-Charles.

Mosquée Baitul Mukkarram at 4225 de Courtrai Avenue.

Al-Madinah Center at 1260 Mackay Street.

Premier Masjid altawheed at 6130 Jean-Talon Street East.

Madani Mosque & Quran Islamic Education for children and adults at 12080 Laurentien Boulevard.

Association Musulmane Turque de Montréal at 416 Neptune Boulevard.

Imani Community Centre at 550 Richmond Street.

Masjid Alfalah at 1885 Nielsen Street, in Saint-Hubert.

ICNA Montreal Centre de Resources et Banque Alimentaire at 5876 Upper Lachine Road.

Islamic Community Center at 5905 Grande Allée, in Brossard.

Centre Communautaire Musulman De Longueuil at 1398 De Chambly Road, in Longueuil.

The Makkah-al-Mukarramah Mosque at 11900 Gouin Boulevard West in Pierrefonds is also participating.

"Please take out some time and join us for this enlightening event where we build bridges instead of barriers. We feel honoured to host our neighbour," the mosque says on its Facebook page.