Quebec City is coming together in mourning today at a large-scale public funeral for three of the six men killed in Sunday night's mosque shooting.

The funeral is for Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry and Azzedine Soufiane.

The other three men killed in the attack received a public funeral in Montreal Thursday. They will also be honoured today.

Doors to the Quebec City convention centre, where the funeral is taking place, will open to the public at 11 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m. the ceremony will begin with an address by the imam. It will be followed by prayer and the public offering condolences to the families of the victims.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée and Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume will be in attendance.

The convention centre can hold about 5,000 people and the city is asking attendees to use public transit to get to the ceremony.

The funeral has been organized by the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec with logistical support from the city.

At yesterday's funeral in Montreal, Trudeau said Sunday night's tragedy has brought Canadians together.

"As a community and country, together we will rise from this darkness stronger and more unified than ever before," Trudeau said.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack, which also left 19 injured.