In a gesture of solidarity, leaders from Quebec City's Muslim community stood side by side with Premier Philippe Couillard and Mayor Régis Labeaume to denounce yesterday's deadly attack on a local mosque.

"Quebec and Canada have to remain a beacon of tolerance," Couillard said at a news conference Monday.

"It's normal in times of crisis to talk about inclusion, but the real challenge will be to maintain that two weeks from now."​

At times, the premier appeared close to tears as he listened to the remarks of Muslim men and women, some of whom had lost friends in the shooting.

"I can't express the terrible sorrow that has afflicted our community with this tragedy, which occurred in a place of worship and with people who were praying," said Mohamed Labidi, former president of the Quebec City mosque, the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec).

Police on Monday attend the scene of the shooting at the Quebec City mosque. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

"We are all touched by the solidarity, and it warms our heart and it lessens our sorrow."

Suspect in custody

Six men died and more than a dozen were wounded when gunmen opened fire inside the mosque during evening prayers on Sunday.

The motive, for the moment, remains unclear.

Quebec provincial police said Monday only one of the two men arrested Sunday night in connection with the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque is a suspect. That suspect has not been identified.

The Sûreté du Québec later confirmed the second man arrested is now considered a witness.

Five people remained in critical condition in hospital, including three in intensive care, on Monday morning. Another 14 people were released, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Terrorist act, motive unclear

Couillard, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec provincial police have all called the attack a terrorist act.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard speaks to Muslim community0:17

"We know that this horror was based on intolerance to one specific community. It's too early to say what the message they want to send," Couillard said.

The Islamic cultural centre of Quebec was previously the target of xenophobic messaging and vandalism.

Last June, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a pig's head was left on its doorstep.

Investigators, however, have not found any connection between that event and Sunday's shooting, said Robert Pigeon, Quebec City police Chief.

Politicians and community leaders will attend a vigil in Quebec City Monday evening. Other ceremonies have been planned across the country.

A message on the mosque's Facebook page said: "Thank you for the hundreds of compassionate messages coming from everywhere."