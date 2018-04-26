While Alexandre Bissonnette's crime was "loaded with racism," he did not carry out the mass shooting in a Quebec City mosque to promote any kind of ideology, a forensic psychiatrist hired by the Crown said Thursday.

Gilles Chamberland met with the 28-year-old Wednesday afternoon, after hearing from three mental health experts who were called by the defence during sentencing hearings earlier this week.

Chamberland agreed with most of their findings but took issue with the opinion of forensic psychiatrist Marie-Frédérique Allard, who said on Wednesday that Bissonnette was not Islamophobic.

He also cast doubt on the possibility Bissonnette could ever be rehabilitated and overcome his feelings of anxiety and desire for revenge.

"He used these people as victims" purely based on racist prejudices, Chamberland said.

The psychiatrist, however, does not believe Bissonnette wanted to a promote a cause or an ideology through his crime.

"Was this crime terrorism? Absolutely not. It was too egotistical," said Chamberland, who also testified during the Luka Rocco Magnotta trial in 2014.

Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in March. He could be sentenced to 150 years in prison without parole.

More to come