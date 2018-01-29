After a weekend of commemorative events to mark the anniversary of last year's fatal mosque attack in Quebec City, Monday evening's tribute near the site of the massacre drew thousands of people.

Hundreds had already gathered before the event got underway, with a big black banner that read, "Together against hate and racism."

Just before the vigil got underway, people gathered outside the Quebec City mosque with a banner that read, 'Together against hate and racism.' (CBC)

"There are Quebecers who were killed a year ago. People who fled countries that were difficult to live in, and they came here to live in peace, but that's not what they found here. It's so sad," said Sylvie Lavoie, who is from the Saguenay region about 150 kilometres away.

"I was here a year ago and I came back a year later. I think it's important to show our solidarity."

Organizers called on people to join together at 6:30 p.m. ET near the mosque, in a church parking lot at 820 du Chanoine Martin Street in the suburb of Sainte-Foy, to remember the six men killed and 19 wounded in the attack.

It was one year ago this evening that a gunman entered the mosque while worshippers were praying and opened fire. Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, goes on trial in late March on six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm.

"It's important to be here. We have to remember. Yesterday I went skiing and everybody was talking about it on the slopes. It marked everybody here," said Pierre Chateauvert, a longtime resident of Quebec City.

"It's an event where we will gather together, regardless of our origins, our political affiliations or our ideologies. We will gather, just as citizens, to remember … because this happened right here in our backyard," said Maryam Bessiri, one of the spokespeople for the event.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume were also present, as was the head of the Huron-Wendat Nation, Grand Chief Konrad Sioui, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

The ceremony started with the reading of the names, ages and occupations of the six men who died in the attack.

Then victims' family members spoke to the crowd.

"I thank everyone, near and far, for their support. Since the day of the event, you can't imagine how much all this solidarity helped us tremendously," said Louiza Hassane, widow of Abdelkrim Hassane.

Louiza Hassane, widow of Abdelkrim Hassane, urged people in the crowd to appreciate every day they spend with their loved ones. (CBC)

"Abdelkrim chose Quebec to live because it is a welcoming place. We think of you every day. We miss your sense of humour every day. Since that terrible night when you left to never come home, your beautiful smile that illuminated my life, I still have trouble believing it, but it is the harsh reality.

"Friends, citizens, enjoy every minute with your loved ones, savour every minute at family gatherings and tell people how much you love them," she said.

'The values that unite us are much more important that the small things that differ,' said shooting survivor Aymen Derbali. (CBC)

Aymen Derbali survived the attack after being shot seven times. Now paralyzed, he spoke at the vigil from his wheelchair.

"I watched a lot of videos about the mobilization and the expressions of your generosity and support. I'm so pleased by them. It certainly eases my pain," he said.

"We are all human beings. We have many similarities. The values that unite us are much more important that the small things that differ," Derbali said.

Once a moment of silence is observed, the ceremony outside the church will be followed by a short walk to the mosque, where vigil goers are invited to leave messages of solidarity and hope outside. People are also invited to light candles and leave flowers or other mementos.

Since Friday, Quebec City has held a number of events marking the anniversary of the shooting, including a multi-faith service last night attended by several hundred people.

People at the vigil light candles in memory of the shooting victims killed in last year's mosque attack. (CBC)

Canada-wide commemorations

Events were held across the country to mark the anniversary.

Before leaving for Quebec City on Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Trudeau delivered a statement in the House of Commons.

"These people died of bullet wounds, but also of ignorance and hatred," he said.

Trudeau called on Canadians to condemn acts of racism and to take a stand against Islamophobia and discrimination in all its forms.

At Ottawa's monument to human rights on Elgin Street, a vigil began at 5:30 p.m. ET.

In Victoria, B.C., the provincial parliament building will be lit up in green, the colour Muslims associate with paradise, to honour the shooting victims.

A group called the #RememberJan29 movement has also launched an online campaign to make this day an annual opportunity to reflect on the tragedy and work to make Canadian society more inclusive.