Quebec's labour minister has confirmed that no Montreal mosque sought to exclude women from a nearby work site during Friday prayers.

Earlier this week, Dominique Vien asked the provincial construction commission to probe a media report that claimed women construction workers had been forced from the site at the mosque's request.

​The original report, broadcast Tuesday on the French-language network TVA, said the provision was contained in a contract the mosque had signed with a construction company.

There are two mosques located relatively close to the construction site. Vien said neither of them made the request reported by TVA.

​"According to the findings [of the construction commission], there was no demand made by the two mosques," Vien told reporters in Quebec City, referring to the contract.

She was accompanied at the press conference by Diane Lemieux, the head of the construction commission.