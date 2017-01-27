While many politicians say the conviction of former mayor Michael Applebaum signals the end of a tumultuous period in municipal politics, Montrealers aren't as convinced.

Applebaum was the borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce before becoming mayor of Montreal in 2013.

He was arrested in June of that year, seven months after getting the job.

A Quebec Court judge found him guilty of eight corruption-related charges Thursday.

Russell Copeman, CDN-NDG's current mayor, issued a statement saying the ruling is the beginning of a new era.

"Justice has followed its course," Copeman said.

"Our borough has turned the page on this affair and we are concentrating on the future, not the past."

But residents weren't so sure.

No surprise

On Monkland Avenue in NDG, those who knew about the Applebaum trial didn't see this as a sign that politics are being cleared of corruption.

Phillipa Rispin said she would like to be surprised with the guilty ruling, but mostly the events just disappointed her.

"Municipal politics seems to be a dirty game," she told CBC News.

"I have no faith a new leaf has been turned over."

Phillipa Rispin said she wasn't surprised 'because politics does nasty things to people.' (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

NDG resident Louis Dufresne said he believes it's inevitable people will get into politics to gain power.

"Hopefully [Applebaum] will serve as an example for others to follow, or not to follow."

Coderre proud of corruption cleanup

Meanwhile, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre was pleased with the ruling and praised his creation of an inspector general position at city hall, someone whose job it is to weed out corruption.

"Now we can work to prevent these kinds of events and we are protecting the whistleblowers," Coderre said.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre on Applebaum verdict0:45

Longtime local politician and district councillor for Snowdon, Marvin Rotrand, was one of the few people to defend Applebaum following the ruling.

"I can't find it in me to say that Michael Applebaum is dishonest," Rotrand said.

"We did work well together on local files. I never saw the least in his behaviour that I could condemn or even question."

Applebaum and his legal team have 30 days to decide whether to appeal his conviction.