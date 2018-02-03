The City of Montreal wants to hear what residents in Griffintown want three new parks in their neighbourhood to look like.

The parks, which have yet to be named, are situated at the following intersections:

Corner of Saint-Thomas and Ottawa streets (Park A)

Corner of Peel and Ottawa streets (Park B)

Corner of Ann and Ottawa streets (Park C)

A first public meeting was held Wednesday, where the city says about 250 people were present.

The city will hold a public workshop, where residents can help co-design the new parks, in March. (City of Montreal)

Another two meetings will take place in the coming weeks: a co-design workshop on March 21 followed by another meeting later in the spring where the park sketches will be unveiled.

"The participatory approach we have decided to undertake is the ideal opportunity to achieve a green project that clearly meets the aspirations of citizens, while taking into account their needs," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement.

In Griffintown, where real estate and condo development are booming, residents have raised concerns in the past that there isn't enough green space.

In 2016, under former mayor Denis Coderre's administration, Montreal opened its first park entirely devoted to families in the Southwest neighbourhood.