Montrealers find convenience and inspiration in ready-to-make meal kits

Just a few months ago, Aaron Stamboulieh would finish many long days at work in much the same way.

Getting back to his neat apartment in downtown Montreal around dinner time, the IT co-ordinator would cook up something quick — but not necessarily healthy.

"A lot of stir-fries because you can throw whatever in, and a lot of hamburgers," said Stamboulieh, 35.

"None of it was great, because I didn't really know what I was doing."

These days, though, he's having more success in the kitchen, after getting some culinary inspiration from an unlikely place: a cardboard box.

Stamboulieh is one of many Montrealers who use meal kits. Delivered every week, the boxes are filled with all the ingredients would-be chefs need to cook a meal.

The meals are marketed as easy-to-make and healthy, and each kit comes with individually wrapped portions of meat, vegetables and other ingredients — and most important, recipes.

The kits have been gaining in popularity across Canada.

The market research company NPD estimates that 600,000 meal kits are delivered every month across the country, making it a $120-million industry.

Last August, Quebec grocery store chain Metro Inc. also got in on the action, acquiring a majority share in Miss Fresh, a Montreal-based meal kit company.

The kit included everything the budding chefs needed to make a peppercorn steak dinner, including meat, vegetables and a recipe card. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

Most meal kits allow customers to tailor their box to the number of people in their home, and how many meals they'd like to receive.

At Miss Fresh, for example, a family of four can order four nights of meals at a cost of $135.84 per week, or $8.49 per portion. Over at Goodfood, another meal kit service available in Quebec, a couple can sign up for four meals for $90 a week, or $11.25 per portion.

Let's get cooking!

In his kitchen earlier this month, Stamboulieh was eager to get dinner started.

His sous-chef and guest for the evening, Holly Durkee, peered inside the cardboard box on the counter — this one from local company Miss Fresh — as Stamboulieh opened it to reveal a vegetable mishap inside.

"There's a whole bunch of loose stuff, and I don't know if it fell out or … Oh, tomatoes," said Stamboulieh, putting the cherry tomatoes back into their emptied container.

The rest of the box's contents were undisturbed, as the ingredients for each meal were grouped together in plastic bags.

Most meal kits allow customers to select their food, and for this meal, Stamboulieh picked steak, which is kept cool by an ice pack included in the kit. It also came with small packets of peppercorn sauce and Joe Beef steak spice.

As the two friends inspected the steaks themselves, Durkee said she was unimpressed by their thinness.

"I was surprised when I turned that over because usually it would be about half an inch to an inch thick," she said, referring to other meal kits she's used before.

Holly Durkee said she was unimpressed by the thinness of the steaks included in the meal kit, however. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

With all the plastic bags and cardboard, there is a lot of packaging.

For those worried about packaging waste, it's probably best to check with how each meal kit company packages their ingredients. On its website, Miss Fresh says for sanitary reasons, "we are unable to recuperate and reuse" containers. However, it says, "everything is recyclable" in its kits, from the cardboard to the plastic containers.

Learning inside the box

As Stamboulieh melted butter for the peppercorn sauce, Durkee chopped yellow potatoes and trimmed green beans, all of which were included in the kit.

It's simple fare for an experienced cook like Durkee, but she said she's made some more advanced meals with meal kits, too.

"I made dumplings. I made samosas," she said, adding those are not recipes she would have usually searched for, because she wouldn't have the necessary ingredients on hand. In a meal kit, however, those ingredients were all there, in the box.

​Still, the meal-kit formula isn't foolproof, especially if you're a novice chef without some basic equipment in your kitchen.

As he placed the steaks into a simmering peppercorn sauce, Stamboulieh said an attempt at making a chicken pot pie recently failed because the only baking dish he had was too big for the pie.

"All I had was a lasagna dish, so there wasn't enough crust to cover it," he said.

After about 40 minutes in Stamboulieh's kitchen, the meal was ready. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

Durkee said she cancels her meal-kit delivery every once in a while when she feels like trying out with her own recipes.

She also has had to complain about a delivery, when her meal kit arrived smelling like cigarette smoke. In that case, she got a refund from the company involved.

'The sign of a good meal'

After about 40 minutes in Stamboulieh's kitchen, the meal was done.

The steaks, green beans and roast potatoes on their plates looked almost identical to the photo on the Miss Fresh recipe card, and Stamboulieh and Durkee tucked into their meal.

"Good?" asked Stamboulieh. "A bit overcooked, but OK?"

Durkee nodded, taking another bite.

"We're not really speaking, so you know it must be good. That's the sign of a good meal," Durkee said.