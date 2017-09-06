With Hurricane Irma making landfall in the Caribbean and hurtling toward the Dominican Republic, airlines are trying to get Canadians out of the path of the storm.

The Category 5 storm had maximum sustained winds of 295 km/h when it reached the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday.

It's heading toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly reaching Florida over the weekend.

Montreal-based airline Air Transat is among the companies that sent planes to the Dominican Republic to get customers out of harm's way.

Newlywed Montrealer Elizabeth Baldwin is one of those customers. She booked a flight to a beach front resort in Punta Cana late last week.

She and her husband Patrick Hanley have been there since Monday on their honeymoon, and after a day and a half, they expect to be back home.

"It was a little more excitement that we bargained for," she said.

"[We've] never been so happy to be shortchanged on a vacation in our lives, I would say."

All was fine, until it wasn't

She and her husband left on an Air Transat flight Monday, which was by design, she explained.

"It looked like it would be OK. I mean we booked a matter of a couple of days before we were going to fly so we figured, OK, it's safe to say that it would be fine."

She said she only started hearing about the threat of a storm soon after the flight was booked.

Baldwin called the airline back less than 24 hours after their plans were finalized to discuss cancelling. They wouldn't let her, but said that if anything happened the company would take care of them.

Reassured, they decided to leave. By the time they arrived, that storm was a hurricane, barrelling toward them.

Elizabeth Baldwin said after calling Air Transat to find out what she and her husband should do and not getting a response, the airline informed them at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to be in the lobby, packed and ready to go, six hours later. (Submitted by Elizabeth Baldwin)

On Tuesday, she called the airline again to find out what their options were to get home and she says they had no answers for her.

"We were chasing [the airline], and just received absolute crickets. Not a peep. We got a couple of platitudes, saying it's OK, we're going to do something, but there was no plan," she said.

Meanwhile, the hurricane getting was stronger. Hotel staff were acting calm and nonchalant, all the while "almost surreptitiously" preparing for the storm to hit, she said, which added to her concern.

They were also hearing Sunwing clients had already been evacuated from the country.

An early morning call

With no word from Air Transat, she and her husband booked a spot on an Air Canada flight to Toronto, then another on to Montreal.

She said Wednesday morning at 1:30 a.m., she got a call from Air Transat saying to be in the lobby by 7:30 a.m. for the evacuation.

Members of the country's civil defence force prepare their gear ahead of Hurricane Irma, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Ricardo Rojas/Reuters)

The first Air Transat plane headed to the Dominican Republic left Trudeau airport around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, roughly 40 minutes late.

Baldwin says they're now trying to cancel their Air Canada flight. It's unclear which flight she will be on to return to Montreal, but the first one is slated to land around 4:15 p.m.

She said they are excited to get home.

"On Thursday, we'll decide if we ever want to leave the house again."