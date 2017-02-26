For some Montrealers, Black History Month is a time to remember and celebrate the past. For others, it's all about looking forward.

Over the course of the month, Daybreak's Shari Okeke asked Montrealers what Black History Month means to them. Here are their responses.

Catherine Simone Noble

Catherine Simone Noble says during Black History Month, people are more open to learning about black communities — and that's an opportunity to spread knowledge.

"I think it's a time of year to share with the world who we are, because we already know. We live this 365 days of our life," she said.

Noble's parents are Jamaican, and she has both Indian and Ghanaian ancestry. She wants to dig deeper into her family history to learn more about her own roots.

"I want to know where I come from: it's strength."

Myriam Jean-Baptiste

Myriam Jean-Baptiste says Black History Month is "an opportunity to let people know that black people are doing good [work]."

"There's a wave of young black entrepreneurs that really want to make a change," she said.

Jean-Baptiste says it sets an example for young people "to see that there's an opportunity there, that you could do whatever you want."

"Whatever neighbourhood you're from, even if it's from places that are less fortunate, it's possible to become someone and to make a change."

Myriam Jean-Baptiste is marketing director for LS Cream, a Montreal company founded by her husband, Stevens Charles. She says Black History Month is an opportunity to spread the word about entrepreneurs in the community. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

Jayne Mandat

Jayne Mandat works for a digital marketing company and volunteers for Four Brown Girls, an organization that brings black women together.

Mandat says Black History Month is about celebrating your culture and your roots, but it's also about recognizing black businesses and organizations that are thriving.

"It's really celebrating [and] investing in them and getting to know them also because sometimes there are so many black businesses you don't know about," she said.

Black History Month is also a time to network and meet new people, as she has done through her volunteer work with Four Brown Girls.

"I've made a few friends here which I'm really happy about. It's also about creating a strong community which only keeps growing."

Jayne Mandat, seen here at Brown Beauties Brunching, an event organized by Four Brown Girls, says Black History Month is about celebrating your roots, networking and making new friends. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

Gilles Miller

Gilles Miller was born in San Francisco and lived in the U.S. until age 10, when he moved to Quebec City, his mother's hometown.

He describes his background as African-American and Québécois, although he says his mother was adopted so her heritage is not entirely known.

Miller says Black History Month is about remembering who you are and reconnecting with your roots.

"In the digital age, in the global age, it's very beautiful to consider oneself a citizen of the world, and I think that's very important. But it's also nice as well to be connected with the actual heritage and your lineage," he said

It's mostly a personal reflection "to revisit your own present, future, past."

Gilles Miller says he's half African-American and half Québécois. 'To me, Black History Month is about really about reconnecting with roots, it's about self-exploration.' (Shari Okeke/CBC)

Meghan Sanches

Meghan Sanches moved to Montreal in 2015 from France, where she says she didn't hear much about Black History Month.

She says in Montreal, people are warmer and more open to sharing their experiences.

"Black History Month, for me, means to be proud of ourselves, our roots, to enhance the heritage you received," she said.

Sanches just wishes it would last longer.

"It would be better if it would be throughout the whole year, instead of one month."