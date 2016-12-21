A Montreal woman is trying to find a Good Samaritan who saved her father during a swift and apparently random beating, just steps from his home in Montreal's east end.

Nadaine Taing has been trying to piece together the description of the Good Samaritan from her father's memory and a witness who has come forward. At the moment she doesn't have much to go on.

"Not old, not young, maybe [in his] 30s or 40s," said Nadaine Taing, adding that she believes the Good Samaritan is a black man.

Narith Taing, 59, was walking near the intersection of Emile-Journault and 10th avenues Monday after his shift as a crossing guard when he brushed by a man, who Taing said became violent.

"One [punch] and I fell down. I don't know what happened next," Taing told CBC. "I felt a lot of pain in my face and back pain on the side."

He spent Monday night in hospital while doctors did tests and treated him for several fractures.

Good Samaritan to rescue

According to the younger Taing, the Good Samaritan heard the fight and saw her father on the ground, receiving kicks and punches from the attacker.

He intervened, prompting the attacker to flee. He then helped the older man into the warmth of a nearby dépanneur and stayed with him until his dizziness passed.

Narith Taing, seen here at a family event, was punched and kicked by a man he bumped into on the sidewalk Monday afternoon. (Nadaine Taing/Facebook)

Taing was disoriented and walked home to call police and file a report, not realizing he didn't have the names or contact information of the Good Samaritan.

Taing's daughter is hoping the person comes forward to fill in the blanks of what happened before and during the attack.

But she and her father also have a more simple wish — to say thank you.

"If [he wasn't] there, or just passed by and didn't do anything, I don't know what would have happened to my dad," Nadaine Taing said, her voice shaking with emotion.

Her father is also full of gratitude.

"I feel a lot of emotion, you know," Taing said. "I feel like the good people help me, they help the people in trouble."