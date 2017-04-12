Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions is appealing a decision to stay a second-degree murder charge against a man accused of killing his wife in 2012.

The appeal was filed Wednesday with the Quebec Court of Appeal.

Superior Court Justice Alexandre Boucher ordered a stay of proceedings last week in the case against Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingam, because his case had taken too long to come to trial.

It marked the first time in Quebec that a murder charge had been stayed due to the so-called Jordan ruling.

Thanabalasingam was arrested in August 2012 and spent five years behind bars awaiting trial.

The Jordan ruling, issued by the Supreme Court of Canada last July, imposed new deadlines on the justice system to avoid unreasonable trial delays.

Trials involving less serious offences must now be wrapped up within 18 months and those involving more serious charges, including murder, face a 30-month deadline.

Thanabalasingam, a 31-year-old originally from Sri Lanka, is now facing deportation for an earlier conviction.

His case has provoked a sense of urgency within the Quebec government to do more to help it speed up its justice system.

Thanabalasingam's murder trial had been set to start earlier this week, on Monday, April 10.



