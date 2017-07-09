A Canadian mother of three who was injured when a speeding car plowed into pedestrians in New York City is awake after spending weeks in a coma.

Victoria Avetisian says her sister Elena Avetisian woke up two weeks ago and has been transferred from New York City to a hospital in Montreal.

Avetisian, 38, was one of over two dozen people who were injured when a Honda Accord sped through a pedestrian-packed crowd at Times Square on May 18, hitting numerous pedestrians before being stopped by a concrete barrier.

A teenaged tourist was killed in the attack.

Victoria Avetisian says her sister faces a long road to recovery after suffering serious head wounds and broken bones.

An online crowdfunding campaign has raised over $27,000 to help pay for her care.

Richard Rojas, 26, was charged with murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with the case.