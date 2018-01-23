Schools closed after freezing rain coats Montreal

Thousands of students across southern Quebec took the day off school after a mix of freezing rain and snow left behind a slippery mess.

All school boards in Montreal cancelled classes for students and staff on Tuesday. Most schools are also closed in areas such as Laval and the Eastern Townships.

The storm forced some post-secondary institutions to close as well. Parents are also advised to call daycares to check if they are closed for the day.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for a large portion of southern Quebec, including the Greater Montreal area, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the Laurentians, Lanaudière and the Eastern Townships.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," said the weather agency.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Ice buildup may cause tree branches to break."

Scenes and sounds of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Montreal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Montreal</a> this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/storm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#storm</a> <a href="https://t.co/5fwRrCnOdk">pic.twitter.com/5fwRrCnOdk</a> —@TurnbullJay

Tough commute, flight cancellations

For those who do have to travel, it's best to give yourself a bit of extra time on the roads.

Montreal's snow-removal crews are out in full force, said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

"Be careful because the small roads, the sidewalks are not completely de-iced," he said.

City workers will tackle the 6,000 kilometres of sidewalks across Montreal, he added. They are also prioritizing bus lanes and main arteries.

"Our teams are working hard," he said. "We're there on the ground."

Many people have given up trying to navigate the sidewalks and are instead walking in the middle of the streets. Montreal is as shiny as porcelain. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/storm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#storm</a> <a href="https://t.co/6D4MF0juOn">pic.twitter.com/6D4MF0juOn</a> —@TurnbullJay The treacherous conditions of the sidewalks have led to about 20 calls about falls to Urgences-Santé Tuesday morning.

Spokesperson Valérie Tremblay said most of the injuries are minor. She advises pedestrians to be careful on the sidewalks and to clear their entrances of snow and ice.

"It's difficult conditions but we have added more people on the road and we're doing everything to minimize delays," she told Radio-Canada.

Montreal's public transit authority (STM) is asking commuters to plan their trips in advance. The STM said providing service to wheelchair users at accessible bus stops may be difficult given the poor road conditions.

Passengers are being advised to check the status of their flights before they go to the Montreal Trudeau airport as dozens of flights are either delayed or cancelled.

Orléans Express, Quebec's principal intercity bus company, has cancelled several trips. The company is warning customers that all other departures today are conditional on the weather, and to expect delays and even cancellations.

Heavy, blowing snow in Quebec City

Other areas, such as Quebec City and the Gaspé, are under a winter storm warning.

Environment Canada warns that hazardous winter conditions are expected and will only improve by Wednesday afternoon.

The storm is expected to bring up to 40 centimetres of snow and blowing snow to parts of eastern and central Quebec.

Furry companions also have to take extra precautions on slippery roads and sidewalks. (Charles Contant/CBC) At the Quebec City airport, all Air Canada, West Jet and Pascan flights to Montreal, Toronto, Sept-Îles and Mont-Joli are cancelled. However, all flights heading south are not cancelled for now.

Regions from Charlevoix to the Lower North Shore are expected to get the most snow. While they will be spared the brunt of the storm, the Témiscamingue and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean areas will see up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Freezing rain is also expected to hit Quebec City and Matane later this morning before turning into rain. The cold is expected to set in by Tuesday night, bringing a fresh layer of snow with it.

In the Outaouais region, the freezing rain has led to the cancellation of school buses for several school boards this morning. Most schools are still open.